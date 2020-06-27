Brazen ambush of Mexico City chief blamed on Jalisco cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of gunmen believed tied to the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel deployed for a complex, multi-point dawn ambush meant to kill Mexico City’s police chief. It was one of the most brazen attacks in Mexico since the equally ruthless Zetas carved a path of terror across the country nearly a decade ago. Friday’s ambush with grenades and a .50-caliber sniper rifle killed two of the chief’s bodyguards and a woman driving by. The chief was hit three times but is reported out of danger. Mexico targeted and dismantled the Zetas cartel. It’s unclear if it will do the same with the new gang.