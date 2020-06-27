Asia Today: South Korea reports 62 new cases, China has 17

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has confirmed 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, as the country continues to grapple with new clusters after easing social distancing rules. The additional cases reported Sunday took the total to 12,715 with 282 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11,364 of them have recovered while 1,069 remain in quarantine for COVID-19 treatment. The agency says 40 of the newly reported cases were domestically infected while the rest 22 came from overseas. China is reporting 17 new confirmed cases, all but three from domestic transmission in Beijing, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. Authorities say tests on employees at Beijing hair and beauty salons have found no positive cases so far.