FBI investigates noose in Minnesota firefighter’s locker

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. An FBI spokesman confirmed Saturday the bureau is investigating and said that the case is in its initial stages. Bloomington officials had asked the FBI to investigate. Officials say that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15. The discovery was reported to Fire Department leaders eight days later, on Tuesday. The fire chief says such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse says he’s “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”