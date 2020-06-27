4 Rohingya men killed in gunfight with Bangladesh police

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi police say four suspected members of a Rohingya group allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom were killed in a gunfight with security officials near the sprawling refugee camps where refugees from Myanmar live. Police say the gunfight took place Friday when a team of security officials was searching for the gang leader in a forest near the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar. While human rights groups acknowledge there are criminal elements among some of the Rohingya refugees, they have urged authorities to thoroughly investigate such cases. In March, police fatally shot seven suspected members of a Rohingya gang allegedly involved in drug dealing and human trafficking.