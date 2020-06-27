4 California officers on leave amid probe of racist posts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four police officers in Northern California have been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate a Facebook group in which members made bigoted and anti-Muslim comments. The posts, linked to a group of retired and active San Jose police officers, were revealed Friday in an article posted on Medium.com, leading to swift condemnations by the police union, local officials and civil rights advocates. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation. Mayor Sam Liccardo said he expected any officer who made “racist, anti-Muslim or menacing comments” to be fired.