UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures

LONDON (AP) — Tour operator TUI is cancelling all holidays to Florida from the U.K. until December following the introduction of new hygiene rules at Walt Disney World Resort, including the mandatory use of face coverings. The company said Friday it made the decision because the new regulations would “significantly impact the holiday experience” for its customers. Walt Disney World Resort has four theme parks, and will require visitors aged two and above to wear face coverings except when eating or swimming. Temperature screenings may be required for entry to some locations, and the number of entry tickets will be limited.