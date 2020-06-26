Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald says on Twitter that he has signed a “strong” executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues. Trump had promised the order earlier this week but did not immediately release the text. Hours earlier, Trump called for the arrest of protesters involved in this week’s attempt to pull down an Andrew Jackson statue from a park in front of the White House. Trump retweeted a FBI wanted poster showing photos of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.” Trump wrote, “MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!”