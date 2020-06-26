Texas shuts down bars as hospitalizations surpass 5,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That’s a threefold increase from a month ago.