Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old David L. Smith.

Smith was last seen at his Chippewa Falls residence. Authorities said Smith's wife laid down for a nap and woke up to find her husband and their vehicle gone.

Smith may be driving a 2015 Chrysler 300, Black Sedan, with Wisconsin plate 123-ZZB.

If you have any information, contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-4568.