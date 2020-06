Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexual assault will soon live in Eau Claire.

Robert Meeks, 44, was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault in June 2010 in Eau Claire County.

He will be released from prison on June 30 and live in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

Meeks' conditions of release include complying with all sex offender registry rules, electronic monitoring and no unsupervised contact with minors.