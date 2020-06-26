Rural Hospitals Work to Rebound After Pandemic Losses

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Rural hospitals that already serve smaller populations of patients are doing everything they can to get back on their feet.

"Particularly for rural hospitals a change in just a few patients makes a bigger impact than it does for larger hospitals," CEO and President of HSHS St. Joseph's John Wagner said.

For Wager and hospitals across the country cutting jobs, consolidating departments and unprecedented change has been the norm since the pandemic began.

"Like most health care entities in our market we did do some furloughs as a result of that drop in volume," he explained.

St. Joseph's in Chippewa Falls is once again allowing visitors to enter the hospital. They have also put elective surgeries that were postponed when safety precautions were put in place back on the roster.

According to Wagner, elective surgeries are a major chunk of the services St. Joseph's and many other hospitals provide.

"It was a pretty big financial hit for us. So getting back into that is going to be a huge part of how we start to recover," Wagner said.

To deal with this, and other losses, some departments were moved to other hospitals.

"Having our OB consolidated at Sacred Heart right now is allowing us to be a little bit more efficient with our resources particularly staffing," Wagner explained.

"When we don't have a high volume of births there would time when our nursing staff would be working on the unit without patients. Where now at Sacred Heart with the volume of the combined facilities those are nurses are busy constantly."

Now that they are back in action, the hospital wants patients to know it is safe to come in to get the help they need elective or not.

"I think we continue to figure out how to make the best use of our resources. Obviously, most things are finite at this point," he said.