Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect was shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday. Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital. The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer. According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.