Plans move forward for new public transit center

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Plans for a new public transit center in Eau Claire continue to move forward.

The city council voted to extend the memorandum of understanding between the city and Merge, LLC. for development of a new public transit center. Both parties looked to extend the previous agreement for more time to draft designs and finalize details for the project. This will allow the bus transfer center project downtown on South Farwell Street to move forward, replacing the current one that is over 30 years old.

The proposed $23 million facility will include residential housing above the transit center, as well as parking areas commercial space. Developers hope to begin construction in Spring of 2021.