Perfect storm: Mass gatherings in England stoke concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has warned that authorities could move to close beaches and other public spaces in England amid growing concerns over the public’s lapsing adherence to social distancing rules. Concerns mounted in recent days as residents crammed beaches to escape hot weather and home confinement and after a mass street celebration in Liverpool after fans gathered to celebrate the local soccer team’s first league title in 30 years. Under lockdown restrictions in England, groups are limited to six and the public is advised to avoid public transportation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned people against “taking liberties” that could lead to a “serious spike” in new coronavirus infections.