Myanmar destroys seized drugs worth more than $800 million

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Authorities in Myanmar say they have destroyed more than $839 million worth of seized illegal drugs to mark the annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The country has long been a major source of illegal drugs for East and Southeast Asia, despite repeated efforts to crack down. In Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. a massive pile of drugs worth an estimated $144 million went up in a spectacular blaze. It included opium, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, ketamine and the stimulant known as Ice, or crystal meth. Authorities also destroyed drugs in Mandalay, Lashio and Taunggyi, areas closer to where the drugs are produced.