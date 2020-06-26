Ike is a 7-year-old handsome gentleman.

He arrived at the Eau Claire County Humane Association in rough shape but he is getting better every day!

He does well with other cats - he really likes to play with them and of course, he loves to play with toys. He also enjoys running!

He would be best in a home with people and cat friends to keep him company. So if you and your already playful cat are looking for another friend to love, Ike would be perfect for you!

If you are interested in Ike, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association. And be sure to check out their website.