Majors confronting short time period before opening day

CHICAGO (AP) — Major league teams are planning to jump right into their preparation for the season when they start working out again next week. The first few days of camp will see much more strenuous work compared to the beginning of spring training. The reason is time. When full-squad workouts begin again, there will only be about three weeks before opening day. It’s a tricky balance for players trying to get their teams ready while also worrying about potential health issues that could pop up with more frequency during a truncated training period.