Latin America’s critical food markets fuel virus spread

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s main wholesale market detects dozens of coronavirus cases every week. A covered food market in Venezuela was the source of one of the largest outbreaks in the country. And every single merchant in a market in Peru with 2,500 stalls has tested positive for the virus. As the coronavirus pandemic swamps countries from Mexico to Argentina, public health officials are struggling to limit the damage caused by Latin America’s iconic covered food markets, a beloved, essential feature of life in the region and a near perfect-setting for the spread of the disease.