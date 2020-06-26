Keeping your pets calm during 4th of July fireworks

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The 4th of July holiday is coming up, but if you're worried about your pets being easily frightened by fireworks, experts say there are many easy ways to calm them down.

The Humane Society of the United States says it is not uncommon for pets to be frightened by firework blasts, and if you are anticipating the loud noises in your area, use caution and plan ahead to make your pet feel comfortable during the festivities.

"I would say air on the side of caution and get them something to help them relax, or put them in a situation where you don't have to worry about them stressing about it," said Stephanie Sorensen, owner of Pet Food Plus and Paws and Claws Total Dog. "So, if you know they're going to be shooting off fireworks, put them in the basement, and turn the TV on a little louder than you normally would to help drown out the noises."

Pet stores like Pet Food Plus also sell calming aid products like calming chews and pet anxiety vests, which targets pressure points on the animal to help physically calm down. Sorensen said many of their calming products are selling out in anticipation of the holiday.

If you don't have access to the products, experts also suggest keeping a collar on your pets, because sometimes they make take extreme measures like running away from the noise.