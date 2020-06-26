Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap. The rap superstar will design adult and kids clothing that will be sold at Gap next year. Yeezy is best known for its pricey sneakers that quickly sell out online, but Yeezy footwear won’t be sold at Gap. The retailer hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers as its sales dwindle. For Yeezy, it could get the brand in front of more people, since the line will be sold at Gap’s more than 1,100 stores around the world.