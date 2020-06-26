Judge delays Roger Stone’s prison surrender for 2 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is giving Trump ally Roger Stone an additional two weeks before he must report to serve his federal prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s ruling on Friday comes days after Stone asked the court to allow him to put off serving his more than 3-year sentence until September, citing coronavirus concerns. The judge says Stone will be on home confinement before beginning his prison sentence, in part because of “the strong medical recommendation” submitted by his defense lawyers. He would need to surrender at FCI Jesup, a federal prison in Georgia, on July 14.