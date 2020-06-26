Ivanisevic, the coach of Djokovic, tests positive for virus

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Croatian great is the coach of Novak Djokovic and says he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic attended the Adria Tour exhibition series hosted by the top-ranked Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia. He says “I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.” Ivanisevic won his only Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2001.