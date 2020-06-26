Honeywell closing Coon Rapids plant in August

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Honeywell International says it will close its plant in Coon Rapids in August and eliminate dozens of jobs. The company says it’s consolidating the plant’s work into other U.S. operations. The Coon Rapids plant employed 212, but the company says some employees have retired, transferred or found other jobs since it told them of the plans to close last year. Sayres did not have an exact number of employees affected, but said it’s less than 200. The Coon Rapids location primarily makes sensors used in GPS devices for the aerospace industry.