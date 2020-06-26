Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Heavily armed gunmen have attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in a brazen operation that left an unspecified number of dead. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday via Twitter that the capital’s security secretary, Omar García Harfuch, was being treated in a hospital, but was out of danger. She says, “There were deaths and several arrests.” Sheinbaum says she will share more information at a news conference later in the day. The police say that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged fire with the chief’s security detail. Two police were wounded.