 Skip to Content

Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported

New
8:50 am National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Heavily armed gunmen have attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in a brazen operation that left an unspecified number of dead. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday via Twitter that the capital’s security secretary, Omar García Harfuch, was being treated in a hospital, but was out of danger. She says, “There were deaths and several arrests.” Sheinbaum says she will share more information at a news conference later in the day. The police say that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged fire with the chief’s security detail. Two police were wounded. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content