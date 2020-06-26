Friday storms lead into sunny weekend

We are starting out the morning with clouds and scattered light showers, but we are keeping an eye on the chance for storms develop as the morning progresses.

Heat and humidity will be on the rise today as dew points rise close to 70 this afternoon. The rising temperatures and humidity will fuel the chance for storms later Friday morning and into Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Eau Claire area is currently under a level one risk for severe weather, which means isolated severe storms are possible today. The severe threat increases to the south and east, and is maximized over southern Wisconsin.

The greatest threats Friday are for hail and damaging winds. The threat for tornadoes is low, but is higher in southern Wisconsin where the severe threat will be greatest later this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the low 80s, and it will be humid. As we head into Saturday and Sunday, we will see the threat for storms diminish but it will still be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and dew points in the 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny to mostly sunny, so it will be a great summer weekend!

After today, our next storm chances hold off until Sunday night into Monday, and we stay in a summer-like weather pattern through the upcoming week with plenty of humidity and several chances for storms.