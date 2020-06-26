Find secluded fishing just steps from downtown

Fishing on the lake is fantastic, but if you're looking to distance yourself during the coronavirus pandemic, there's a secluded spot just steps from downtown.

The Eau Claire River flows from Lake Altoona to the Chippewa River near Phoenix Park. A stretch just below Boyd Park is one of Hunter Dorn's favorite spots.

The owner of Wisconsin Fly Fishing Company enjoys the intimacy of the rushing rapids, secluded cliffs and familiar features the small stretch of river offers.

"It's nice to be able to have something you can just walk to the park and go fishing," he said. "A lot of towns don't have that."

The fish can be hard to find, especially when water levels are high, and currents are fast. That challenge is part of the appeal for Dorn.

"You're reading water, you're looking for bushes, you're looking for pockets," he said. "I like that you're interacting with something. Even if you're not catching fish, you're testing yourself."

Learning how to cast takes patience and muscle memory. Dorn said getting started requires a pair of crocs, a fly rod, some flys, and a swim suit - if you want.

"As long as you're fine with getting wet, you can pretty much walk freely down here," he said. "That's the beauty of midwest warm water fly fishing."

COVID 19 forced Dorn to change how he advertises. He's relied more on social media, especially Facebook. He said the results have been reassuring.