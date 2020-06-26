Confederate symbol on Mississippi flag sparks strong debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Emotions are running high as Mississippi legislators consider the future of the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Leaders say a vote at the state Capitol could happen as soon as Saturday. Pressure to change the flag has increased rapidly the past three weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Legislators could adopt a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate emblem. Or, they could kick the volatile issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner. Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years.