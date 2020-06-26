Chippewa Valley group still asking for donations to Twin Cities communities

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A local grassroots group is continuing to ask for donations to help Twin Cities communities in need after violent protests and riots earlier this month.

The Lismore Hotel teamed up with Chippewa Valley United Relief to bring donations for food, toiletries and other essential items to Minneapolis distribution centers, who then give them out to the community.

Organizers say in the first two weeks of the donation drive, drivers were averaging two trips to Minneapolis per day, dropping off truckloads of goods, but as time has gone on, the number of donations has decreased significantly.

"The actual donations have slowed down a lot, but the need has not," said Rita Dorsey, general manager of The Lismore. "There are still a lot of people in Minneapolis lining up at the distribution centers to collect donations that are just not coming in like they were the first two weeks."

Organizers say they will continue the donation drive as long as the Twin Cities communities need help. Non-perishable food, body care, and baby care items are among the most in need.

To learn more about how to donate, contact Rita Dorsey at The Lismore at 715-318-6466.