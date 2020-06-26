At least 1 person wounded in Springfield warehouse shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Police say officers are searching for a gunman at a warehouse in the Illinois state capital after at least one person was shot and wounded. Police received a call about shots fired at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Springfield Police Commander Brian Oakes says one person was confirmed to have been shot and police are trying to determine if anyone else was hit. He has provided no information about the person who was shot or the circumstances of the shooting.Police were searching the large complex of buildings although it was “doubtful” that the shooter was still on the scene, Oakes said.