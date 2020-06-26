ASEAN virus fund, sea feud in spotlight in virtual summit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are holding an annual summit by video to show unity and discuss a regional emergency fund to tame the crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The long-divisive South China Sea tensions are also in the spotlight. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations linked up online due to travel restrictions and health risks, which have delayed dozens of meetings and shut out the ceremonial spectacles, group handshakes and photo-ops that have been the trademark of the bloc’s annual summits. Vietnam, the current chair, had planned face-to-face meetings, but most member states assessed it was still too risky for leaders to travel. A high-priority project is an COVID-19 fund to help member states purchase medical supplies and protective suits.