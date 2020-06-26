2 killed when driver flees from traffic stop and crashes

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and two others have been injured in a fiery crash of a vehicle that was fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Friday’s fatal crash. DCI says the vehicle was pulled over in Sun Prairie and as police approached the vehicle on foot, it drove off at a high rate of speed, crashed and caught fire about three blocks away. Two passengers died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital.