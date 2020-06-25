Wirecard scandal puts spotlight on German company oversight

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The accounting scandal at German payments company Wirecard is turning up the heat on the country’s financial regulator. Legislators are asking why the financial watchdog didn’t respond more forcefully when news media reports said the company’s books were questionable. The head of the BaFin agency has admitted Wirecard’s implosion is “a disaster.” Experts say Wirecard’s complexity and international connections may have thrown regulators off. Economists and legislators are saying the scandal hurts Germany’s reputation as a reliable place to invest. Wirecard’s former CEO Markus Braun has been arrested on suspicion of inflating the company’s numbers.