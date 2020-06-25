Who hasn’t heard of COVID-19 by now? More than you think

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A half-year into the pandemic, it’s hard to imagine that anyone, anywhere hasn’t heard of the coronavirus. But scores of migrants arriving in Somalia tell United Nations workers every day that they are unaware of COVID-19. Monitors for the U.N. migration agency interview people at Somalia’s border on a popular route to rich Gulf nations. In the week ending June 20, just over half — 51% — of the 3,471 migrants tracked said they had never heard of COVID-19. Celeste Sanchez Bean is a program manager with the U.N. agency in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. She says she was shocked.