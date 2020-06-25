Western Wisconsin woman sentenced in wrong-way collision

A Western Wisconsin woman was sentenced Wednesday for driving in the wrong lane and causing a crash that killed another woman.

Christina Wiederin from Somerset was sentenced by Saint Croix County Judge Michael Waterman to 15 years in prison. Wiederin pleaded no contest last month to homicide by driving under the influence. Investigators say her blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. They also found marijuana and a pipe in her car.

Stefanie Biedler, also from Somerset, was killed when Wiederin's car hit her car head-on as Wiederin drove in the wrong lanes of Highway 35/64 near Somerset.

The crash happened several days before Christmas 2018.