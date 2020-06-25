Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever says it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products. The move announced Thursday comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement. As part of the shift, Unilever will in coming months change the name of its “Fair & Lovely” product that is used for skin-lightening and sold in Asia. Unilever’s Beauty & Personal Care president Sunny Jain says, “We recognize that the use of the words ‘fair’, ‘white’ and ‘light’ suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don’t think is right, and we want to address this.”