UK’s Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

LONDON (AP) — Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds ($410 million) over the next two years. Royal Mail is the latest in a long line of British companies to announce hefty job losses recently. Other high-profile companies shedding jobs include British Gas owner Centrica, and airlines easyJet and British Airways.