U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revamped its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. Pregnant women are now on the list, but age alone has been removed as a factor. The CDC also altered the list of underlying conditions that can make a patient more susceptible to suffering and death. Sickle cell disease joined the list, for example. And the threshold for risky levels of obesity was lowered. The CDC released the update Thursday. The changes are being prompted by medical studies published since the agency first started listing high-risk groups.