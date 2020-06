DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — A small-scale miner in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after unearthing two of the biggest rough tanzanite gemstones ever found. Tanzania’s government bought the book-sized stones from Saniniu Laizer for $3.4 million. He said in a televised interview he plans to open a shopping mall and a school for his community. Tanzanite is found only in the East African country.