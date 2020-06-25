Steel to partner with prep hockey players for new fall league

The Chippewa Steel is helping prep hockey players elevate their game as part of a new fall league.

The Steel will roster two teams for the newly-created North American Prospects Hockey League Fall League. It's designed to give U18 and U16 teams the ability to play in a shortened window of time before the Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin high school hockey seasons begin.

Steel Director of Hockey Operations Cory Hunt said approximately 34 roster spots are available between the two levels. He also expects to sign a player or two to the NAHL roster as a result of the fall league.

"That's why we're doing this, is to give kids exposure and start from a grassroots level," Hunt said. "I want to see kids in the (Chippewa Valley) area, or the surrounding areas, play for us, and continue to be that way, so they have an opportunity after high school to take that next step and then obviously go on to college."

Tryouts will be held August 8 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. You can find more information here.