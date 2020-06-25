Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain ministers eye top eurozone job

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ministers from Ireland, Luxembourg and Spain are vying to become the next head of the Eurogroup, an unofficial but powerful body that oversees the financial policies of the 19 countries that use the euro. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and his Luxembourg counterpart Pierre Gramegna threw their hat into the ring Thursday, as the deadline approached. Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño is a respected economist well known in Brussels. Should she be named Eurogroup president, Calviño would be the first woman to hold the job. Eurogroup finance ministers will decide on July 9 by a simple majority vote who should lead the unofficial but extremely powerful bloc. Portugal’s Mario Centeno is stepping down next month after completing his 2.5-year term.