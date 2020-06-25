Watchdog condemns arrest of Egyptian editor, later released

CAIRO (AP) — A leading media watchdog group is condemning the arrest of the editor of one of Egypt’s few remaining independent news outlets, who was released late Thursday. Nora Younis was arrested Wednesday after security forces raided her office in Cairo and was still kept in detention for several hours despite prosecutors’ release orders. She faces charges of managing a news website without an operating license. Egypt has imprisoned dozens of reporters and occasionally expelled some foreign journalists in recent years. The Committee to Protect Journalists says Egypt is among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, along with Turkey and China.