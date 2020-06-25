Report: Iran TV airs 355 coerced confessions over decade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report says Iranian state television has broadcast the suspected coerced confessions of at least 355 people over the last decade as a means to both suppress dissent and frighten activists in the Islamic Republic on behalf of security services. Justice for Iran and the International Federation for Human Rights released the report Thursday. It outlined cases of prisoners being coached into reading from white boards, with state television correspondents ordering them to repeat the lines while smiling. Others recounted being beaten, threatened with sexual violence and having their loved ones used against them to extract false testimonies. Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment.