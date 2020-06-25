Protesters: Remove statues of slave kneeling before Lincoln

Calls are mounting for the removal of twin Emancipation memorials in Washington, D.C., and Boston that depict a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet. Critics say the monuments erected in the 1870s may have intended to celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S., but in a nation that’s confronting racial injustice through a fresh lens, their design is offensive. The original Emancipation Memorial was erected in Washington’s Lincoln Park in 1876. Three years later, a copy was installed in Boston, home to the statue’s white creator, Thomas Ball. Protesters vowed to tear down the Washington statue Thursday evening.