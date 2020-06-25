Potential exposure to COVID-19 at Water St. bars causes concern

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you've been enjoying the Water St. nightlife in recent weeks, the health department is warning that you could have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.

As the Eau Claire City-County Health Department has eased restrictions on indoor gathering in recent weeks, local bars and other establishments have reopened their doors for business. And suddenly, cases of potential COVID-19 exposure have popped up around Eau Claire, including on Water St., which some said was bound to happen.

"It's disappointing I guess, but it also seems inevitable," said Chance Orth, manager of Starr's Sister Salon.

"We kind of thought it was bound to happen," said Becky Prestley, UW-Eau Claire graduate. "Everybody gets so close in there."

The health department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at The Pickle on June 19 (10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.) and 20 (11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.), And Shenannigans on June 20 (12:00-2:30 a.m.) and 21 (1:30-2:30 a.m.).

"There was a positive individual who was at these establishments at these times, and there were other individuals there who may have been in close contact," said Audrey Boerner, public health specialist for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

In response to the news, other Water St. businesses are taking necessary safety precautions. Dooley's Pub is suspending dine-in services temporarily and returning to takeout and delivery only, and Brothers Bar told News 18 all of their employees have been tested after being potentially exposed at a non-Brothers event. News 18 talked to area residents who are frequent bar-goers who said with this new knowledge, they'll reconsider before going out for a drink.

As for the bars, The Pickle and Brothers will remain closed until further notice. Shenannigans announced they will be closed Thursday, but are planning to reopen Friday. Employees at The Pickle said they have all been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. Health department officials advise everyone who was at the bars on the aforementioned dates to contact their health care providers to get tested as well.