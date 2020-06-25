Missouri’s only abortion clinic gets license

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department is giving the only abortion clinic in the state another license. Planned Parenthood says the state issued a license Thursday to the St. Louis clinic. The clinic’s license was at the center of a yearlong legal battle with abortion opponents who want the facility to be closed. The Department of Health and Senior Services last year declined to renew the clinic’s license, so Planned Parenthood sued. The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission in May ruled that the health department was wrong not to renew the clinic’s license. Planned Parenthood says the health department inspected the clinic before issuing the license.