Luis Varela, former AP sports correspondent, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rigoberto Varela, who worked nearly 40 years as a correspondent for the now defunct Spanish desk of The Associated Press in Puerto Rico and covered five Olympics and numerous international sports events, has died. He was 82. His son told the AP that Varela died late Tuesday at a hospital in the southern coastal city of Ponce after facing complications from intestinal surgery. Varela left his native Cuba in 1958 and settled in Puerto Rico. He started a nearly six-decade career in journalism. His specialty was sports, particularly baseball, track and field, basketball and volleyball.