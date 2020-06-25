Kosovo PM cancels trip to US for talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has canceled his trip to Washington where Kosovo and Serbian leaders planned to meet for talks at the White House. Avdullah Hoti said Thursday he canceled the trip after Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaci, and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on crimes against humanity and war crimes charges stemming from the 1990s war between the rebels and Serbia. Hoti’s decision is likely to torpedo the White House talks, which would have been the first between Serbia and Kosovo in 19 months. A European Union spokesman says the dialogue the EU has facilitated between Serbia and Kosovo since 2011 would resume in Brussels next month. .