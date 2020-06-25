Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The high court's 7-2 decision applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

The justices ruled in the case of man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority, but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka.

The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the U.S. border from Mexico.