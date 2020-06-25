Ex-officer facing charges for kneeling on Black woman’s neck

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida police officer was charged with battery and misconduct for allegedly kneeling on a Black woman’s neck outside a Miami-area strip club. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Thursday that former Miami Gardens police officer Yanes Martel turned himself in Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer to represent him. The incident happened in January when Martel was working off duty at Tootsie’s Cabaret near Miami. The FDLE says Martel knelt on the woman’s kneck and used a stun gun after an issue in the club.