Chippewa Falls School District reaches deal with new superintendent

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls School Board has reached a decision on who the next superintendent will be.

On Thursday, the school board announced Jeff Holmes has accepted an offer to become the district's next leader.

Holmes was the superintendent of Germantown School District. That is just north of Milwaukee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Holmes as our next superintendent. I’m confident that his wisdom, knowledge and character are a great fit for our students, staff and community," said David Czech, school board president.

Holmes won't have much time to get settled. He takes over in Chippewa Falls on July 1.

He replaces Heidi Eliopoulos who left to take over as superintendent of the Altoona School District.